Martin, Thistlewood lift Colorado State past Denver 74-63

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Kris Martin scored 18 points, Adam Thistlewood added 15 points with nine rebounds as Colorado State broke open a four-point game early in the second half to defeat Denver 74-63 Tuesday night.

Nico Carvacho tallied 10 points and 11 rebounds and Hyron Edwards had 10 points for the Rams.

Ade Murkey had 18 points for the Pioneers. David Nzekwesi added 10 points. Taelyr Gatlin had 10 points and six rebounds.

Murkey scored on a drive to pull the Pioneers within 41-37 four minutes into the second half, but in the next three minutes Colorado State pushed the lead to 14 points and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Colorado State plays Duke on the road on Friday. Denver plays Utah Valley at home on Saturday.