Marquette faces tough test vs No. 13 Butler

Marquette (14-5, 4-3) vs. No. 13 Butler (15-4, 3-3)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Butler presents a tough challenge for Marquette. Marquette has won one of its two games against ranked teams this season. Butler lost 76-61 at Villanova in its most recent game.

Article continues below ...

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Kamar Baldwin, Bryce Nze and Sean McDermott have collectively accounted for 52 percent of Butler’s scoring this season. For Marquette, Markus Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey have collectively accounted for 72 percent of all Marquette scoring, including 119 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Howard has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Marquette field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 56 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Marquette is a perfect 11-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Golden Eagles are 3-5 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Eagles have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Butler has an assist on 35 of 72 field goals (48.6 percent) across its previous three games while Marquette has assists on 42 of 83 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Butler has held opposing teams to 58.1 points per game this year, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.