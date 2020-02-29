Marist seeks revenge on Quinnipiac

Marist (7-20, 6-12) vs. Quinnipiac (13-15, 8-10)

People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac goes for the season sweep over Marist after winning the previous matchup in Poughkeepsie. The teams last went at it on Jan. 3, when Marist made only five 3-pointers on 15 attempts while the Bobcats went 13 for 37 behind the arc on their way to a five-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Marist’s Michael Cubbage, Matt Herasme and Jordan Jones have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 44 percent of all Red Foxes points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Rich Kelly has been directly responsible for 48 percent of all Quinnipiac field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Quinnipiac is 0-9 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 13-6 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK STATS: Marist has lost its last three road games, scoring 63.7 points, while allowing 69.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac as a collective unit has made 10.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-best among Division I teams. The Bobcats have averaged 12.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.