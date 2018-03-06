Marist fires men’s basketball coach Mike Maker and his staff
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) Marist College has fired men’s basketball coach Mike Maker and his assistants.
Marist director of athletics Tim Murray announced the changes on Monday and said a national search for a new head coach would begin immediately.
In four seasons under Maker, Marist managed just 28 wins. The Red Foxes finished 6-25 this season, which ended last Thursday with a first-round loss to Fairfield in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.
Maker finished with a record of 28-97, including 1-4 in MAAC tournament play.
The Marist men have not had a winning record in a decade.
