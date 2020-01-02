MAC play starts for Akron, E. Michigan

Akron (10-3, 0-0) vs. Eastern Michigan (10-3, 0-0)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron and Eastern Michigan meet in the first MAC game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Akron finished with eight wins and 10 losses, while Eastern Michigan won nine games and lost nine.

SUPER SENIORS: Eastern Michigan’s Ty Groce, Boubacar Toure and Chris Barnes have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 39 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Loren Cristian Jackson has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Akron field goals over the last three games. Jackson has 18 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Eagles are 8-0 when they score at least 58 points and 2-3 when they fall shy of that total. The Zips are 7-0 when recording at least 11 offensive rebounds and 3-3 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: Eastern Michigan has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 83.2 points while giving up 57.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Eastern Michigan defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 29.1 percent of all possessions, the second-best rate among Division I teams. Akron has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.4 percent through 13 games (ranking the Zips 266th).