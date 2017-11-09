Lonzo Ball: No word from LiAngelo amid situation in China

BOSTON (AP) Lonzo Ball says he has not spoken with his younger brother LiAngelo since he and two other UCLA basketball players were reportedly involved in a shoplifting incident Tuesday in China.

”I haven’t talked to him yet,” Lonzo Ball said Wednesday night after his Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics. ”Whenever I talk to him, I’ll find out more.”

Pac-12 Conference Commissioner Larry Scott issued a statement Tuesday night saying that UCLA basketball players were ”involved in a situation” in China, with police being summoned to the team’s hotel to investigate the matter.

Article continues below ...

”UCLA is cooperating fully with local authorities,” Scott said.

Citing a person close to the situation, the Los Angeles Times reported that freshmen Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were involved in a shoplifting incident. Lonzo Ball starred at UCLA last season and is now a rookie with the Lakers. His father, LaVar Ball, is also in China and told ESPN that he was ”going to wait until I get more intel on what’s going on” before commenting.

UCLA coach Steve Alford said Tuesday he will sit the three players for Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech in Shanghai.

Police in Hangzhou did not respond to telephone calls from The Associated Press for details.

Scott did not elaborate on what occurred and said the league was directing all inquiries about the specifics of the matter to UCLA.