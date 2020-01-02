LIU Brooklyn, Mt. St. Mary’s start conference play

Long Island-Brooklyn (5-8, 0-0) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (4-9, 0-0)

Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn and Mount St. Mary’s meet in the first NEC game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Long Island-Brooklyn finished with nine wins and nine losses, while Mount St. Mary’s won six games and lost 12.

SUPER SENIORS: Long Island-Brooklyn has benefited heavily from its seniors. Raiquan Clark, Ty Flowers, Jashaun Agosto, Virshon Cotton and Julian Batts have collectively accounted for 75 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 82 percent of all Sharks points over the last five games.CLUTCH CLARK: Clark has connected on 48 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also converted 68.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Mountaineers are 0-6 when they allow at least 64 points and 4-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 64 points. The Sharks are 0-7 when they score 74 points or fewer and 5-1 when they exceed 74.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Sharks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mountaineers. Mount St. Mary’s has 42 assists on 70 field goals (60 percent) across its previous three contests while Long Island-Brooklyn has assists on 73 of 98 field goals (74.5 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Long Island-Brooklyn offense has averaged 77.3 possessions per game, the 10th-most in Division I. Mount St. Mary’s has not been as uptempo as the Sharks and is averaging only 66.4 possessions per game (ranked 313th, nationally).