Little Rock pays visit to Illinois St.

Arkansas-Little Rock (1-0) vs. Illinois State (1-0)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Little Rock and Illinois State both look to put winning streaks together . Arkansas-Little Rock beat Missouri State by one point on the road on Tuesday. Illinois State is coming off a 79-72 home win over Belmont on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Little Rock went 4-8 against non-conference schools last season. In those 12 games, the Trojans gave up 77 points per game while scoring 76.8 per outing. Illinois State went 6-6 in non-conference play, averaging 75.2 points and giving up 79 per game in the process.