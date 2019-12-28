Lawson, S. Carolina host Stetson

Stetson (5-9) vs. South Carolina (8-4)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Rob Perry and Stetson will face AJ Lawson and South Carolina. The freshman Perry has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.2 over his last five games. Lawson, a sophomore, is averaging 16.4 points over the last five games.

Article continues below ...

TEAM LEADERS: Lawson has put up 16.1 points to lead the charge for the Gamecocks. Maik Kotsar is also a primary contributor, producing 9.6 points and six rebounds per game. In the other locker room, this game represents a Columbia homecoming for junior Christiaan Jones, who’s averaged 8.4 points this year. Freshmen Perry and Mahamadou Diawara have helped Jones with leadership duties, as Perry has averaged 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while Diawara’s put up 13.8 points and seven rebounds per game.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 43.8 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also converted 68.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Stetson is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 5-4 when scoring at least 61.

STREAK STATS: Stetson has lost its last five road games, scoring 59.2 points, while allowing 81.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson has attempted more free throws per game than any other Atlantic Sun team. The Hatters have averaged 20.6 free throws per game and 26.2 per game over their last five games.