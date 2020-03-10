La Salle, Davidson meet in A10 2nd round

No. 10 seed La Salle (15-15, 6-12) vs. No. 7 seed Davidson (16-14, 10-8)

Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney Second Round, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Thursday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle is set to take on Davidson in the second round of the A10 tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 25, when the Wildcats outshot La Salle 44 percent to 38 percent and made 15 more free throws en route to a 74-49 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: La Salle’s David Beatty, Isiah Deas and Saul Phiri have combined to account for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Explorers points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Kellan Grady has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Davidson field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 22 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Explorers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Davidson has an assist on 37 of 69 field goals (53.6 percent) across its previous three outings while La Salle has assists on 45 of 74 field goals (60.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Davidson has made 9.1 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among A10 teams.