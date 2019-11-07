La.-Monroe faces Alcorn State

Alcorn State (0-1) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (1-0)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State plays Louisiana-Monroe in an early season matchup. Alcorn State fell 72-54 at DePaul in its last outing. Louisiana-Monroe is coming off a 64-41 win at home over Louisiana College in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State went 0-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those eight games, the Braves gave up 79.3 points per game while scoring 55.6 per outing. Louisiana-Monroe went 7-6 in non-conference play, averaging 75.5 points and giving up 72.8 per game in the process.