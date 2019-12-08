Kelly propels Quinnipiac to 75-67 win over New Hampshire

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Rich Kelly poured in a season-high 36 points and sparked a late run as Quinnipiac defeated New Hampshire 75-67 on Saturday.

Jayden Martinez buried a 3-pointer with 4:23 left in the game to give New Hampshire a 60-58 lead. Seth Pinkney’s dunk pulled the Bobcats (3-4) even at 60 and Kelly scored seven straight points to push the advantage to 67-60 with 1:20 remaining. The Wildcats (5-5) couldn’t get closer than three points from there.

Kelly made 13 of 18 shots from the floor, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, as Quinnipiac shot 56% overall, 47% from distance (8 of 17) and made 17 of 22 from the foul line. No other Bobcat scored more than seven.

Josh Hopkins topped New Hampshire with 21 points on 6-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Sean Sutherlin and Martinez posted double-doubles for the Wildcats. Sutherlin had 12 points and 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Martinez added 12 points and 11 boards for his fourth straight double-double and fifth of the season. Nick Guadarrama pitched in with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists. New Hampshire used just six players in the game.