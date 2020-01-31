Jenkins leads Pacific to a 62-50 win over Loyola Marymount

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Daniss Jenkins scored 16 points and Pacific handled Loyola Marymount, earning a 62-50 West Coast Conference victory on Thursday night.

Justin Moore hit a 3-pointer to send the Tigers into intermission with a 29-22 lead and Austin Vereen opened the second half with a 3 and Jenkins and Jahlil Tripp followed with a jumper and a layup, respectively to give Pacific a 14-point advantage, 36-22.

Pacific (16-8, 4-4) shot 47.9% from the field and knocked down eight 3-pointers to snap a three-game losing streak.

Eli Scott scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Lions (8-14, 2-6). Jordan Bell added 10 points.

Pacific hosts San Diego Saturday. Loyola Marymount hosts Pepperdine Saturday.