IUPUI looks to sweep Green Bay

Green Bay (11-13, 6-5) vs. IUPUI (6-18, 2-9)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay seeks revenge on IUPUI after dropping the first matchup in Green Bay. The teams last went at it on Jan. 5, when the Jaguars shot 48.4 percent from the field while holding Green Bay to just 39.1 percent en route to the 93-78 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: IUPUI’s Marcus Burk has averaged 20.1 points while Jaylen Minnett has put up 15.7 points. For the Phoenix, JayQuan McCloud has averaged 16 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Amari Davis has put up 16 points.

STEPPING IT UP: The Jaguars have scored 74.4 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 63.3 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: McCloud has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Green Bay field goals over the last five games. McCloud has accounted for 33 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 11-7 when scoring at least 71.

COLD SPELL: IUPUI has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 72 points while giving up 84.

DID YOU KNOW: The Green Bay offense has scored 81.5 points per game this season, ranking the Phoenix 10th among Division I teams. The IUPUI defense has allowed 78.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 306th overall).