Indiana, Illinois meet in conference play

Indiana (18-10, 8-9) vs. Illinois (19-9, 11-6)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits Illinois in a Big Ten matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Thursday. Illinois won over Northwestern 74-66, while Indiana came up short in a 57-49 game at Purdue.

STEPPING UP: Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu has averaged 15.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while Kofi Cockburn has put up 13.6 points and 9.1 rebounds. For the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 13.8 points and eight rebounds while Justin Smith has put up 10.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.ACCURATE AYO: Dosunmu has connected on 29.5 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Illinois is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 19-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

FLOOR SPACING: Indiana’s Green has attempted 139 3-pointers and connected on 36.7 percent of them, and is 17 for 43 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is ranked sixth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.6 percent. The Fighting Illini have averaged 13 offensive boards per game and 14.4 per game over their last five games.