Illinois St. seeks revenge on Missouri St.

Illinois State (7-15, 2-8) vs. Missouri State (10-13, 4-6)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State seeks revenge on Missouri State after dropping the first matchup in Normal. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 7, when the Bears forced 16 Illinois State turnovers and turned the ball over just nine times en route to the four-point victory.

.CLUTCH COPELAND: Zach Copeland has connected on 40.5 percent of the 148 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 25 over his last three games. He’s also made 74.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Missouri State is 0-9 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 10-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

WINNING WHEN: The Bears are 6-0 when they record eight or more steals and 4-13 when they fall shy of that mark. The Redbirds are 5-0 when they score at least 75 points and 2-15 on the year when falling short of 75.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State is rated second among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.6 percent. The Bears have averaged 10.3 offensive boards per game.