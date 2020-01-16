Howard looks to end streak vs Morgan State

Howard (2-16, 0-4) vs. Morgan State (8-11, 2-2)

Hill Field House, Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State looks to extend Howard’s conference losing streak to six games. Howard’s last MEAC win came against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 80-71 on March 14, 2019. Morgan State lost 85-78 on the road to Bethune-Cookman in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Howard’s Charles Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Khalil Robinson have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Bison points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Bears have scored 76 points per game and allowed 73.3 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 64.3 points scored and 79.7 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.CLUTCH CHARLES: Williams has connected on 29.3 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 67 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Bears are 0-9 when they allow at least 75 points and 8-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 75 points. The Bison are 0-15 when they score 73 points or fewer and 2-1 when they exceed 73.

STREAK STATS: Morgan State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 66.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State is rated second among MEAC teams with an average of 72.6 points per game. The Bears have averaged 77.2 points per game over their last five games.