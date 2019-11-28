Howard faces Mt. St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary’s (2-5) vs. Howard (0-8)

Burr Arena, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s faces Howard in a non-conference matchup. Each team last saw action this past Tuesday. Mount St. Mary’s beat Utah Valley by three points at home, while Howard is coming off of an 86-69 loss on the road to American.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Charles Williams has averaged 18.3 points to lead the way for the Bison. Complementing Williams is Kyle Foster, who is producing 9.6 points per game. The Mountaineers have been led by Malik Jefferson, who is averaging 8.6 points and 8.4 rebounds.CLUTCH CHARLES: Williams has connected on 36.1 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 64.4 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Mount St. Mary’s’s Damian Chong Qui has attempted 21 3-pointers and connected on 28.6 percent of them, and is 5 for 17 over the last five games.

STREAK STATS: Mount St. Mary’s has lost its last five road games, scoring 57.6 points, while allowing 70.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Howard has committed a turnover on just 18 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all MEAC teams. The Bison have turned the ball over only 12.5 times per game this season.