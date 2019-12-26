Horizon play starts for Cleveland St., UIC

Cleveland State (4-9, 0-0) vs. Illinois-Chicago (5-8, 0-0)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 4:12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State and Illinois-Chicago meet in the first Horizon game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Cleveland State finished with five wins and 13 losses, while Illinois-Chicago won 10 games and lost nine.

SAVVY SENIORS: Illinois-Chicago’s Tarkus Ferguson, Godwin Boahen and Marcus Ottey have combined to account for 38 percent of all Flames scoring this season, although their production has decreased to 31 percent over the last five games.NIFTY FERGUSON: Ferguson has connected on 26.7 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Cleveland State is 0-9 when it allows at least 72 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: Cleveland State has lost its last six road games, scoring 56.3 points, while allowing 80.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Cleveland State has attempted more free throws per game than any other Horizon team. The Vikings have averaged 21.2 free throws per game.