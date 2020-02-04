Loyola (Md.) (10-13, 2-8) vs. Holy Cross (3-20, 2-8)

Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross seeks revenge on Loyola (Md.) after dropping the first matchup in Baltimore. The teams last played each other on Jan. 2, when the Greyhounds shot 54.7 percent from the field while holding Holy Cross to just 41.4 percent en route to the 80-70 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Holy Cross’ Joe Pridgen has averaged 16.5 points and 6.9 rebounds while Austin Butler has put up 12 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Greyhounds, Andrew Kostecka has averaged 21.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and two steals while Isaiah Hart has put up 9.3 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Crusaders have given up just 78.6 points per game to Patriot League opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 82.4 per game they allowed in non-conference play.ACCURATE ANDREW: Kostecka has connected on 35.4 percent of the 113 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also made 80.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Loyola (Md.) is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 10-7 when scoring at least 62.

STREAK STATS: Loyola (Md.) has lost its last six road games, scoring 72 points, while allowing 87.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) has attempted 23.5 free throws per game this season, the 15th-highest rate in the country. Holy Cross has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 13.9 foul shots per game (ranked 286th, nationally).