Groce leads Eastern Michigan past Valparaiso 85-79

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Ty Groce had a career-high 23 points as Eastern Michigan got past Valparaiso 85-79 on Tuesday night.

Noah Morgan added 21 points for the Eagles.

Groce shot 9 for 10 from the line. Morgan also had six rebounds for the Eagles.

Boubacar Toure had 13 points and Thomas Binelli added 12 points for Eastern Michigan (7-1).

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 28 points and five steals for the Crusaders (5-4). Donovan Clay added 11 points. Daniel Sackey had eight assists.

Eastern Michigan faces Detroit on the road on Saturday. Valparaiso plays Central Michigan at home on Sunday.