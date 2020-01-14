Grant, Bryant visit Merrimack

Bryant (9-7, 1-2) vs. Merrimack (9-8, 3-1)

Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Adam Grant and Bryant will face Juvaris Hayes and Merrimack. Grant has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.2 over his last five games. Hayes is averaging 9.2 points and six assists over the last five games.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Hayes, Jaleel Lord and Idris Joyner have combined to account for 43 percent of Merrimack’s scoring this season and 45 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Bryant, Grant, Ikenna Ndugba, Charles Pride and Patrick Harding have combined to account for 56 percent of all Bryant scoring, including 78 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Warriors have given up just 58.3 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 66.3 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hayes has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: Merrimack is 0-7 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 9-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

PERFECT WHEN: The Warriors are 5-0 when they record 12 or more steals and 4-8 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bulldogs are 5-0 when recording at least 14 offensive rebounds and 4-7 when they fall short of that total.

STINGY DEFENSE: Merrimack has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 26.9 percent of all possessions this year, the seventh-highest rate among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Warriors have forced opponents into turnovers on 27.4 percent of all possessions.