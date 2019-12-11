Godfrey carries Purdue Fort Wayne over Judson 69-33

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Sophomore Jarred Godfrey tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds for his first-career double-double and Purdue Fort Wayne breezed to a 69-33 victory over NAIA-member Judson University on Tuesday night.

Matt Holba had 15 points for the Mastodons (7-6), who won their fifth straight game at home. DeMierre Black added 12 points, while Deonte Billups contributed 10 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Judson’s 33 points on 23% shooting represented the worst marks by a Purdue Fort Wayne opponent this season. Additionally, the Mastodons forced a season-high 26 turnovers.

Darius Jones had nine rebounds for the Eagles, who didn’t have a player score in double figures.