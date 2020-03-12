Georgia Southern beats Georgia St. 81-62 in Sun Belt tourney

ATLANTA (AP) — Quan Jackson had 19 points, Isaiah Crawley scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and No. 5 seed Georgia Southern beat fourth-seeded Georgia State 81-62 on Wednesday night in a Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Georgia Southern (21-13) will play top-seeded Arkansas-Little Rock (21-10) in a semifinal on Saturday.

Ike Smith added 13 points for the Eagles. Simeon Carter had 11 points and Calvin Wishart 10.

Kane Williams scored 20 points to lead Georgia State (19-14). Damon Wilson chipped in 10 points.

Georgia Southern took the lead for good with about 15 minutes remaining, and then pulled away with an 18-3 run for a 20-point lead with 3:22 to play.