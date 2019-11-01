Georgia gets 2019-20 campaign underway against WCU

Western Carolina (0-0) vs. Georgia (0-0)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia gets the 2019-20 season rolling by hosting the Western Carolina Catamounts. Western Carolina went 7-25 last year and finished 10th in the SoCon, while Georgia ended up 11-21 and finished 13th in the SEC.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia held its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 71.8 points per game last season. The Bulldogs offense scored 80.6 points per matchup on their way to a 9-4 record against competition outside the Southeastern Conference. Western Carolina went 2-10 against non-conference programs last season.