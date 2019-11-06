Georgetown welcomes Mt. St. Mary’s in season opener

Mount St. Mary’s (0-0) vs. Georgetown (0-0)

Capital One Arena, Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown gets the 2019-20 season going by hosting the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers. Mount St. Mary’s went 9-22 last year and finished ninth in the NEC, while Georgetown ended up 19-14 and finished fourth in the Big East.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown limited its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 75.1 points per game last year. The Hoyas offense put up 81.4 points per matchup en route to a 10-4 record against non-Big East competition. Mount St. Mary’s went 1-10 against non-conference teams last season.