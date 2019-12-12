Georgetown squares off against Syracuse

Syracuse (5-4) vs. Georgetown (6-3)

Capital One Arena, Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse and Georgetown both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a big road victory this past Saturday. Georgetown earned a 91-74 win over SMU, while Syracuse won easily 97-63 at Georgia Tech.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgetown’s Omer Yurtseven, Mac McClung and Jagan Mosely have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Hoyas points over the last five games.EXCELLENT ELIJAH: Elijah Hughes has connected on 43.8 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 21 of 43 over his last five games. He’s also made 80.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Georgetown is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 16 times or fewer. The Hoyas are 1-3 when they record more than 16 turnovers. Syracuse has created 15.7 turnovers per game overall this year and 17.6 per game over its last five.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Orange have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Hoyas. Georgetown has 53 assists on 84 field goals (63.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while Syracuse has assists on 50 of 66 field goals (75.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown is ranked first among Big East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.6 percent. The Hoyas have averaged 12.8 offensive boards per game.