Gardner-Webb plays WCU

Gardner-Webb (0-1) vs. Western Carolina (0-1)

Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb and Western Carolina look to bounce back from losses. Gardner-Webb fell 70-63 at home to Furman in its last outing. Western Carolina lost 91-72 at Georgia in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Gardner-Webb went 6-6 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Runnin’ Bulldogs gave up 74.6 points per game while scoring 76.1 per contest. Western Carolina went 2-10 in non-conference play, averaging 64.8 points and giving up 79.6 per game in the process.