Ga. Tech, Houston meet in Diamond Head Classic

Houston (8-3) vs. Georgia Tech (5-5)

Diamond Head Classic , Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Georgia Tech are set to square off in the Diamond Head Classic. Georgia Tech earned a 74-60 win over Boise State in its most recent game, while Houston won easily 81-56 against Portland in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Houston’s Nate Hinton, Quentin Grimes and DeJon Jarreau have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.NATE IS A FORCE: Hinton has connected on 46.8 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cougars have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech has 25 assists on 67 field goals (37.3 percent) across its past three games while Houston has assists on 45 of 80 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.1 percent. The Cougars have averaged 14.8 offensive boards per game.