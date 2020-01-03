Fresno State looks to end streak vs San Jose St.

San Jose State (5-10, 1-2) vs. Fresno State (4-10, 0-3)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State looks to extend Fresno State’s conference losing streak to five games. Fresno State’s last MWC win came against the Air Force Falcons 76-50 on March 14, 2019. San Jose State snuck past New Mexico by three points at home in its last outing.

FRESHMAN FOUR: Fresno State has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Nate Grimes, Orlando Robinson, Jarred Hyder and New Williams have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Spartans have allowed only 71.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 80.7 per game they allowed in non-conference play.SOLID SENECA: Seneca Knight has connected on 23.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 68.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: San Jose State is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 76 points and 5-1 when scoring at least 76.

STREAK STATS: San Jose State has lost its last four road games, scoring 61 points, while allowing 82 per game.

BALL SECURITY: San Jose State’s offense has turned the ball over 15.3 times per game this year, but is averaging 10.3 turnovers over its last three games.