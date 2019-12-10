Fresno State hopes to end skid vs Cal

Fresno State (2-6) vs. Cal (5-4)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State looks to end its four-game losing streak as it battles Cal. Fresno State is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Cal lost 71-52 to Santa Clara in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Fresno State’s Nate Grimes, Jarred Hyder and Orlando Robinson have combined to account for 48 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season, though that figure has decreased to 35 percent over the last five games.GIFTED GRIMES: Grimes has connected on 35.5 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 68.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Fresno State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 2-1 when scoring at least 72.

PERFECT WHEN: Cal is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes six or more 3-pointers. The Golden Bears are 0-4 when the team hits fewer than six threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State as a team has made 9.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MWC teams.