FIU pays visit to Stetson

Florida International (8-3) vs. Stetson (5-8)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on Stetson in a non-conference matchup. Florida International blew out Florida Memorial by 25 at home on Thursday, while Stetson fell to UNC-Asheville on the road on Tuesday, 78-76.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Florida International has leaned on senior leadership this year while Stetson has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Panthers, seniors Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s total scoring. On the other hand, freshmen Rob Perry, Mahamadou Diawara, Christiaan Jones, Jahlil Rawley and Wheza Panzo have combined to account for 76 percent of Stetson’s scoring this season.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 45.1 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 68.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Stetson is 0-5 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 5-3 when it scores at least 62.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Florida International is a perfect 5-0 when the team records 11 or more steals. The Panthers are 3-3 when they steal the ball fewer than 11 times.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida International defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.9 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Panthers 26th among Division I teams. Stetson has turned the ball over on 23.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Hatters 331st, nationally).