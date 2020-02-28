FAU seeks revenge on ODU

Florida Atlantic (16-13, 8-8) vs. Old Dominion (11-17, 7-8)

Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion goes for the season sweep over Florida Atlantic after winning the previous matchup in Norfolk. The teams last played on Jan. 25, when the Monarchs shot 42.6 percent from the field while limiting Florida Atlantic to just 29.7 percent en route to the 65-55 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: The Owls are led by seniors Cornelius Taylor and Jailyn Ingram. Taylor has averaged 12 points while Ingram has recorded 10.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Monarchs have been anchored by Malik Curry and Xavier Green, who have combined to score 25.1 points per outing.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Curry has been directly responsible for 50 percent of all Old Dominion field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 35 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 71: Old Dominion is 0-6 when opposing teams score 71 or more points. Florida Atlantic is a perfect 11-0 when its offense scores at least 71 points. The Owls have averaged 71 points per game over their last three.

STREAK STATS: Florida Atlantic has lost its last six road games, scoring 60.8 points, while allowing 72.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Old Dominion is ranked second among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.6 percent. The Monarchs have averaged 11.7 offensive boards per game.