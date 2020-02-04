FAU, FIU meet in conference play

Florida Atlantic (14-9, 6-4) vs. Florida International (15-8, 6-4)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes meet as Florida Atlantic battles Florida International. Florida Atlantic won 91-73 over Marshall in its last outing. Florida International is coming off an 81-76 win over Western Kentucky in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Florida International’s Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Owls have scored 72.2 points per game across 10 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 67.7 per game they managed over 10 non-conference games.TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Cornelius Taylor has connected on 36.6 percent of the 145 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 40 over his last five games. He’s also made 74.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SPREAD IT AROUND: Florida International is 7-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points and 8-8 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. Florida Atlantic is 7-0 when four or more players score double-digit points and 7-9 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International is ranked first among CUSA teams with an average of 79.4 points per game.