EWU looks for home win vs Portland St.

Portland State (7-7, 1-1) vs. Eastern Washington (8-5, 1-1)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks for its fifth straight win over Portland State at Reese Court. The last victory for the Vikings at Eastern Washington was a 68-66 win on Feb. 14, 2015.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Eastern Washington’s Kim Aiken Jr. has averaged 16.5 points and 10.8 rebounds while Jacob Davison has put up 16.9 points and four rebounds. For the Vikings, Holland Woods has averaged 17.9 points and 5.4 assists while Matt Hauser has put up 16 points and 4.9 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Woods has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Portland State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 18 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Eagles are 6-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 2-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Vikings are 7-0 when they hold opponents to 76 points or fewer and 0-7 whenever opponents exceed 76 points.

STREAK STATS: Eastern Washington has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 107 points while giving up 66.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Washington offense has scored 87.1 points per game this season, ranking the Eagles second among Division 1 teams. The Portland State defense has allowed 74.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 240th).