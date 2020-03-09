ETSU faces Wofford in SoCon finals

No. 7 seed Wofford (19-15, 11-10) vs. No. 1 seed East Tennessee State (29-4, 18-2)

Southern Conference Tourney Championship, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford is set to face East Tennessee State in the Championship of the SoCon tourney. In the regular season, East Tennessee State won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 26, when the Buccaneers shot 42.6 percent from the field and went 7 for 17 from 3-point territory on their way to a six-point victory.

Article continues below ...

.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Nathan Hoover has connected on 29.9 percent of the 274 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also made 92.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Wofford is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 19-7 when scoring at least 61.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Wofford is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 14 or more 3-pointers. The Terriers are 14-15 when the team hits fewer than 14 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State has attempted the second-most free throws among all SoCon teams. The Buccaneers have averaged 21 free throws per game this season.