E. Michigan opens campaign against Siena Heights
Siena Heights vs. Eastern Michigan (0-0)
Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Friday, 9:45 a.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Michigan Eagles will be taking on the Saints of NAIA program Siena Heights. Eastern Michigan went 15-17 last year and finished sixth in the MAC.
PREVIOUSLY: Eastern Michigan put up 90 points and prevailed by 18 over Siena Heights when these two teams faced off last season.
DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Michigan went 3-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Eagles put up 65.4 points per matchup across those 10 contests.