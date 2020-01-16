E. Michigan looks to end streak vs Ohio

Ohio (9-8, 1-3) vs. Eastern Michigan (10-7, 0-4)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio looks to extend Eastern Michigan’s conference losing streak to seven games. Eastern Michigan’s last MAC win came against the Ball State Cardinals 68-61 on March 5, 2019. Ohio came up short in a 76-73 game at Buffalo in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Eastern Michigan’s Ty Groce has averaged 11.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Boubacar Toure has put up 9.5 points and 8.7 rebounds. For the Bobcats, Jason Preston has averaged 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists while Ben Vander Plas has put up 15.2 points and seven rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Preston has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games. Preston has accounted for 20 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Eagles are 5-0 when they score at least 72 points and 5-7 when they fall shy of that total. The Bobcats are 6-0 when the team records at least eight steals and 3-8 when falling short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Ohio has lost its last three road games, scoring 64 points, while allowing 77 per game.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Eastern Michigan has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.3 percent of all possessions this year, the fifth-highest rate among all Division I teams. That figure has dropped to 21.4 percent during the team’s four-game losing streak, however.