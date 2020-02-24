E. Michigan looks for home win vs N. Illinois

Northern Illinois (16-11, 9-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (15-12, 5-9)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan looks for its 10th straight win over Northern Illinois at Convocation Center. The last victory for the Huskies at Eastern Michigan was a 55-52 win on March 5, 2012.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Illinois’ Eugene German, Lacey James and Noah McCarty have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.EFFECTIVE EUGENE: German has connected on 33.2 percent of the 187 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 34 over his last five games. He’s also made 71.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Eastern Michigan is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 69 points. The Eagles are 7-12 when scoring any fewer than that.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Northern Illinois’s McCarty has attempted 43 3-pointers and connected on 32.6 percent of them, and is 2 for 4 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Michigan defense has allowed only 62.2 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Eagles 17th among Division I teams. The Northern Illinois offense has averaged 66.8 points through 27 games (ranked 260th, nationally).