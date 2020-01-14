Duquesne looks to extend streak vs Fordham

Fordham (6-9, 0-3) vs. Duquesne (14-2, 4-0)

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne looks for its fifth straight conference win against Fordham. Duquesne’s last A10 loss came against the Saint Joseph’s Hawks 92-86 on March 14, 2019. Fordham came up short in a 64-44 game at Saint Bonaventure in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Duquesne’s Marcus Weathers has averaged 14.3 points and 8.1 rebounds while Michael Hughes has put up 10.6 points, seven rebounds and 3.1 blocks. For the Rams, Jalen Cobb has averaged 10.6 points while Onyi Eyisi has put up 6.7 points and 5.6 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Cobb has connected on 29.3 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also made 75.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 64: Fordham is 0-8 when it allows at least 64 points and 6-1 when it holds opponents to less than 64.

STREAK STATS: Duquesne has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 74.7 points while giving up 56.3.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Fordham has held opposing teams to 60.7 points per game, the lowest figure among all A10 teams.