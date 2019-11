PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — David Duke had a career-high 21 points as Providence romped past NJIT 76-47 on Saturday.

Alpha Diallo had 15 points for Providence (2-0). Maliek White added 11 points.

Zach Cooks had 22 points for the Highlanders (0-2).

Providence takes on Northwestern on the road on Wednesday. NJIT takes on Cornell on the road on Wednesday.