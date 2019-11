PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — David Duke had 17 points and six assists as Providence romped past St. Peter’s 68-47 on Saturday.

Alpha Diallo had 15 points and nine rebounds for Providence (3-1). Luwane Pipkins added seven assists.

Matthew Lee had 10 points for the Peacocks (0-2). Fousseyni Drame added seven rebounds.

Providence faces Merrimack at home on Tuesday. St. Peter’s plays Wagner at home on Wednesday.