Detroit takes on Clemson

Detroit (0-1) vs. Clemson (2-1)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit faces Clemson in an early season matchup. Detroit fell 84-65 at North Carolina State in its last outing. Clemson is coming off an 81-68 home win over Colgate in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .ACCURATE ANTOINE: Antoine Davis has connected on 20 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Clemson limited its 15 non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.9 points per game last year. The Tigers offense scored 73.9 points per matchup on their way to an 11-4 record against competition outside the Atlantic Coast Conference. Detroit went 3-9 against non-conference programs in 2018-19.