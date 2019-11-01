DePaul begins 2019-20 campaign against Alcorn State

Alcorn State (0-0) vs. DePaul (0-0)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul gets its 2019-20 season underway by hosting the Alcorn State Braves. Alcorn State went 10-21 last year and finished seventh in the SWAC, while DePaul ended up 19-17 and finished ninth in the Big East.

DID YOU KNOW: DePaul limited its 17 non-conference opponents to an average of just 74 points per game last season. The Blue Demons offense scored 81.2 points per matchup en route to a 12-5 record against non-Big East competition. Alcorn State went 0-8 against non-conference programs last season.