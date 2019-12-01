Davis scores 28, Green Bay tops Montana State 98-72

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Freshman Amari Davis scored a career-high 28 points and Green Bay cruised to a 98-72 victory over Montana State on Saturday night.

Green Bay took control of the game early, breaking away from a 7-all tie with an 11-0 run. The Phoenix (3-4) pushed their lead to 20 on a Davis jumper with 9:31 left in the first half.

Montana State (5-3) pulled within 51-38 at halftime, but Green Bay used a Josh McNair layup, a three-point play by Davis and a McNair dunk to push its advantage to 58-40 just 1:40 into the second half and never looked back as the Phoenix won on the road for the first time this season.

Jayquan McCloud finished with 18 points and six assists for the Phoenix. McNair sank all six of his shots and scored 13, while Cody Schwartz pitched in with 13 points and six rebounds. Davis had a team-high seven boards.

Harald Frey topped the Bobcats with 15 points. He added six rebounds and five assists. Amin Adamu scored 13 on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor.