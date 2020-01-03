Davis nets 20 in Stanford’s 68-52 victory over Cal

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Daejon Davis scored a season-high 20 points withsix rebounds and five assists in helping Stanford beat California 68-52 in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both teams Thursday night.

Tyrell Terry added 14 points and five rebounds for the Cardinal (12-2), who beat Cal at home for the first time in three years. Bryce Wills scored 10 points.

Grant Anticevich scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Bears (6-8), who lost their fourth straight.

California’s two leading scorers Matt Bradley and Kareem South were a combined 2-of-17 shooting for eight points early in the second half. Bradley finished with 13 points and has reached double figures in all but one game.

Bradley’s layup midway through the second half brought the Bears within 44-35 but Davis scored the next five points and Spencer Jones hit a 3-pointer to extend Stanford’s lead.

The Cardinal were coming off a 72-56 loss to Kansas, in which it missed its first 14 shots, but had won their first eight home contests.

Stanford missed 10 of its first 12 shots and then made 11 of its next 19, including a Jaiden Delaire 3-pointer with four seconds left, putting the Cardinal ahead 32-21 at halftime.

THE BIG PICTURE

California: The Golden Bears opened the season with four consecutive victories but have since lost eight of 10. They were looking to win their third straight win at Stanford for the first time since 1984-86. After committing at least 10 turnovers in each of their first nine games, the Bears have committed nine or fewer in three of the past five games.

Stanford: The Cardinal has committed at least 10 turnovers in its first 14 games. Stanford averaged 13.7 turnovers through nine games and then made at least 19 turnovers in its previous four games. The Cardinal lost its three previous conference openers.

UP NEXT

California: Hosts Washington State on Thursday.

Stanford: Hosts Washington on Thursday.