Davis, Green Bay visit N. Illinois

Green Bay (4-8) vs. Northern Illinois (6-5)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Amari Davis and Green Bay will face Eugene German and Northern Illinois. The freshman Davis has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17 over his last five games. German, a senior, is averaging 18.8 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Green Bay’s JayQuan McCloud, Kameron Hankerson and Cody Schwartz have collectively scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Phoenix scoring over the last five games.EFFECTIVE EUGENE: German has connected on 34.9 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 35 over his last five games. He’s also made 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 81 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 81.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Northern Illinois is a perfect 5-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 1-5 when fewer than three Huskies players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The Green Bay offense has scored 82.4 points per game, the 17th-highest figure in Division I. Northern Illinois has only averaged 66.5 points per game, which ranks 226th nationally.