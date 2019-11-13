CSUB goes up against Life Pacific

Life Pacific vs. Cal State Bakersfield (1-1)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Friday, 2 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners are set to battle the Warriors of Life Pacific. Cal State Bakersfield lost 93-91 in overtime loss at home to South Dakota State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Shawn Stith has averaged 22 points and 6.5 rebounds this year for Cal State Bakersfield. Taze Moore has paired with Stith with 20 points and 4.5 steals per game.SOLID SHAWN: In two appearances this season, Cal State Bakersfield’s Stith has shot 68.8 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield went 8-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Roadrunners offense put up 68 points per matchup across those 14 contests.