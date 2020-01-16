Coppin State looks to end streak vs NC A&T

NC A&T (7-11, 3-0) vs. Coppin State (4-15, 0-4)

Physical Education Complex, Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T looks to extend Coppin State’s conference losing streak to six games. Coppin State’s last MEAC win came against the Morgan State Bears 81-71 on March 12, 2019. NC A&T easily beat Delaware State by 21 in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Coppin State’s Dejuan Clayton, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Aggies have scored 77.8 points per game against MEAC opponents so far, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they managed against non-conference competition.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Ronald Jackson has connected on 36.4 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 6 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: NC A&T is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.7 percent or less. The Aggies are 1-11 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Aggies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. Coppin State has 27 assists on 68 field goals (39.7 percent) across its previous three outings while NC A&T has assists on 49 of 95 field goals (51.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coppin State has made 8.1 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among MEAC teams.