Columbia looks for home win vs Dartmouth

Dartmouth (11-15, 4-7) vs. Columbia (6-21, 1-10)

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia looks for its fifth straight win over Dartmouth at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The last victory for the Big Green at Columbia was an 84-71 win on Feb. 27, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: Dartmouth’s Chris Knight, James Foye and Ian Sistare have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 70 percent of all Big Green points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Mike Smith has directly created 63 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last five games. Smith has 61 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Columbia is 0-19 this year when it allows 65 points or more and 6-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 65.

BEHIND THE ARC: Dartmouth’s Aaryn Rai has attempted 49 3-pointers and connected on 34.7 percent of them, and is 2 for 5 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Columbia has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Ivy League teams. The Lions have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season.